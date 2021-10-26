Alachua County Commissioners approve budget for climate action plan

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Members of the Alachua County Department of Environmental Protection presented the first steps towards a climate action plan at today’s commission meeting.

Commissioners approved funding to conduct a “vulnerability analysis” in Alachua County. The project has a more than $700,000 price tag for taxpayers.

The Department of Environmental Protection and partners at Jones Edmunds are aiming to hit the ground running on their new climate action plan beginning in November.

The goal is to prepare for potential environmental changes in the years ahead.

The analysis requires getting climate data from experts and looking at the impacts in Alachua County. On top of that, the department wants to hear from people in the county whose properties have been at risk to weather-related events.

Director of Environmental Protection Stephen Hofstetter believes residents are “gonna let us know where their problems are. They’re going to know what challenges they face whether they’re dealing with flooding, whether they’re dealing with heat, whether they have problems with their homes or transportation concerns. So we’re looking forward with talking with the community.”

Between the data and word of mouth from residents, project manager Shane Williams, a stormwater engineer for the department, says they’ll be “looking at neighborhoods. Do certain neighborhoods have a.. are they gonna see an increased flooding problem over what they have now. This is where the temperature change impacts residents. This is what we’ll look at in phase 3, so phase 3 is neighborhoods.”

The Department of Environmental Protection and consultants will begin their analysis in November and provide updates to the Climate Action Committee after each phase is completed.

