Alachua County commissioners will meet to discuss climate change analysis

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners meet to consider spending hundreds of thousands on a climate change analysis.

Commissioners will discuss the critical infrastructure and land use climate vulnerability analysis.

This analysis is a part of the board’s climate action plan.

They will consider spending up to $800,000 paid for by the environmental protection department.

The assessment will address the likely impacts of climate change and how it affects flooding and building structures.

The meeting begins at 11:30.

