City Council members in Lake City to meet again to fill vacant District 14 seat

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City’s City Council will meet again Tuesday to try and fill the vacant District 14 seat.

The council first decided to pick Stephen Douglas for the position, but a lawsuit by candidate Bea Coker halted his swearing-in.

The lawsuit claims that council members violated sunshine law as citizens couldn’t see how each council member ranked candidates.  Douglas earned twelve points, Coker and Abbie Chasteen each earned nine points and Ricky Jernigan earned ten.  

Coker said she hopes the council has received legal advice before Tuesday’s meeting.

RELATED STORY: Columbia County Report: Lake City council candidate sues city and Chamber of Commerce appoints new Executive Director

“As of right now we don’t know what the evaluation criteria is. We don’t know how they’re going to treat the rejection of candidate Douglas’s appointment. Does that mean he is qualified? Does he remain an original applicant? We don’t know.”

The council’s second attempt to pick between the four candidates will be today at 6 p.m.. For information on how to participate CLICK HERE.

