Deadline approaching for Dixie County residents seeking federal disaster relief

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County residents that have suffered from the county’s extreme flooding have a deadline approaching to file for federal disaster funding.

People have until November 23 to apply for loans from the U.S Small Business Administration and receive assistance to fix property damage caused by the August floods in the county.

To apply for federal assistance, visit this website.

