DEVELOPING: 17-year-old arrested for latest Eastside bomb threat

Alachua County Sheriff's deputies made an arrest after another bomb and shooting threat was reported at Eastside High School.
Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies made an arrest after another bomb and shooting threat was reported at Eastside High School.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies made an arrest after another bomb and shooting threat was reported at Eastside High School.

The arrest was made just hours after the school was locked down.

Deputies tell us the threat was made on Instagram in the morning.

A 17-year-old is being detained by deputies.

The school was swept and nothing was found by deputies.

RELATED STORY: Eastside HS evacuated due to bomb threats; ASO arrests two additional students

