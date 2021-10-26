DEVELOPING: 17-year-old arrested for latest Eastside bomb threat

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies made an arrest after another bomb and shooting threat was reported at Eastside High School.

The arrest was made just hours after the school was locked down.

Deputies tell us the threat was made on Instagram in the morning.

A 17-year-old is being detained by deputies.

The school was swept and nothing was found by deputies.

