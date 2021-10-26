Advertisement

Election supervisors are pushing back against misinformation

For the second week in a row, Florida’s elections Supervisors are reaching out. Last week it...
For the second week in a row, Florida’s elections Supervisors are reaching out. Last week it was a letter to officials asking them to tone down the rhetoric and this week it’s a letter to voters asking them to not to be fooled by misinformation.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE/CAP NEWS, Fla. (WCJB) - For the second week in a row, Florida’s elections Supervisors are reaching out.

Last week it was a letter to officials asking them to tone down the rhetoric and this week it’s a letter to voters asking them to not to be fooled by misinformation.

Last November, Governor Ron DeSantis said the ghost of the Florida’s contested 2000 election was finally dead.

“Finally vanquished the ghost of Bush v Gore,” said DeSantis.

But for some doubts remain.

A Walton County man is facing $50-a-day fines for violating sign regulations for displaying a ‘Trump Won’ banner.

Rep. Anthony Sabatini has filed HB 99, calling for a forensic audit of Florida’s 2020 election, which Trump won by four points.

“There’s a lot of people in the state who do not trust the verification of this election. They don’t trust it, and they know an audit will show it was either completely fine or not completely fine. That’s the only thing it will show,” said Sabatini.

Next year’s August primary is 300 days away and the November General is in 377 days.

Election Supervisors are already worrying about the chatter and rhetoric from elected officials and others is casting doubt over what they do.

Mark Earley is the President-Elect of the Supervisors Association, which has now sent letters to elected officials and voters attempting to instill confidence in the system.

“The power of social media and combined with human frailty. Those two are mixing together in a way that’s never happened before. I think some people have used that, are abusing that, to sway people’s opinion and undermine their faith in elections,” said Earley.

Supervisors told us they had to start their campaign more than a year from next fall’s election to fight through the clutter of social media and assure people their votes really do count.

If the mistrust lingers, it’s only going to make the supervisor’s job that much harder.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gainesville man who’s one of hundreds of illegally adopted babies finds biological family
An illegally adopted Gainesville man finds his biological family after decades-long search
Alachua county arrest
Two arrested for fentanyl and firearm in rental car
Play of the week poll
Poll: High school football play of the week
Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Alachua County Monday afternoon.
Firefighters extinguish blaze at Alachua County duplex
ASHTON HESS
ASO: A Bronson man is in jail after stabbing mother of his child

Latest News

The letter threatens enforcement action, but the state isn’t backing down.
More fines could be coming to school districts across the state regarding mask mandates
You can follow UF alerts on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/UFAlert
GRU secures a cut gas line on the University of Florida campus, gives the all-clear
Florida’s new Surgeon General has only been on the job a month and he is already taking heat...
UPDATE: Florida Surgeon General responds to request to leave senator’s office for not wearing a face mask
Youth Ranch
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office partners with Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranch to get Christmas gifts to at-risk children