GRU secures a cut gas line on the University of Florida campus, gives the all-clear

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The all-clear has been given after Gainesville Regional Utilities secured a cut gas line.

At approximately 2:20 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, UF Alert sent out a warning about a 3-4 inch cut in a gas line on 1800 Museum Road.

GRU was on the scene and secured the gas line.

After checking Benton Hall, they gave the all-clear.

UF Alert (1800 Museum Rd) GFR has issued an all-clear. Resume normal activities. — UF Alert (@UFAlert) October 26, 2021

