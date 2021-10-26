Advertisement

GRU secures a cut gas line on the University of Florida campus, gives the all-clear

You can follow UF alerts on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/UFAlert
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The all-clear has been given after Gainesville Regional Utilities secured a cut gas line.

At approximately 2:20 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, UF Alert sent out a warning about a 3-4 inch cut in a gas line on 1800 Museum Road.

GRU was on the scene and secured the gas line.

After checking Benton Hall, they gave the all-clear.

