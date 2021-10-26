Inaugural Ocala International Horse Show debuts at World Equestrian Center

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The new Ocala International Horse Show makes it’s debut at the World Equestrian Center Tuesday night.

According to data collected by the Ocala/Marion County Visitors and Convention Bureau from July 2020 to June 2021, 27% of visitors to the area attended horse shows, horse sales or horse events.

This is the World Grand Champion Bourbon Select. He’s like the Kentucky Derby winner but for the American Saddlebred equestrian industry. He’s one of several horses that will be showing at the Ocala International Horse Show at the @wecequestrian this week. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/JeJxNBbA68 — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) October 26, 2021

Melissa Moore from Versailles, KY is one of dozens of trainers in Ocala for the horse show.

She brought five horses down to compete during this event.

“It’s so nice to actually showcase our horses in an area that’s not used to seeing American Saddlebreds and Roadsters and Hackney Ponies,” Moore said.

Around two years ago before construction was complete on the World Equestrian Center, the American Saddlebred Horse Association and the Florida chapter of the United Professional Horsemen’s Association joined together to create this event and have it hosted at the facility.

“I was lucky enough to be on the ground floor of when it was all happening so it’s really cool to see it at this point,” she said.

Owner and Trainer of Grey Ridge Farm, also from Versailles, Bret Day was also instrumental in getting this event up and running.

He said he’s excited about getting the community involved.

“I think it could become a great marriage where people look forward to October when the American Saddlebred Horse Association brings their horse show to Ocala,” Day said.

The first show is Tuesday night at 7, with the event running through Saturday.

The Ocala International Horse Show is partnering with the Boys and Girls Club of Marion County.

Children’s activities will take place on Saturday, and after the event, organizers said they’ll make a donation to the organization.

