Interlachen man arrested for alleged deadly stabbing after an argument

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Interlachen is accused of stabbing another man to death after an argument.

Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies say 34-year-old Hector Gonzalez and another man he knew got into an argument in Crescent City when deputies say Gonzalez stabbed him.

Less than 20 minutes after the stabbing, deputies arrested Gonzalez at a convenience store.

He’s being charged with second-degree murder.

