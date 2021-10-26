Interlachen man arrested for alleged deadly stabbing after an argument

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Interlachen is accused of stabbing another man to death after an argument.

Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies say 34-year-old Hector Gonzalez and another man he knew got into an argument in Crescent City when deputies say Gonzalez stabbed him.

Less than 20 minutes after the stabbing, deputies arrested Gonzalez at a convenience store.

He’s being charged with second-degree murder.

