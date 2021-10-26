Advertisement

Marion County Fire Rescue announces the death of Volunteer Lieutenant Robin “Birdie” McCarthy

Volunteer Lieutenant Robin “Birdie” McCarthy
Volunteer Lieutenant Robin "Birdie" McCarthy
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Marion County are mourning the loss of a Marion County Fire Rescue volunteer lieutenant.

Officials announced the death of Volunteer Lieutenant Robin “Birdie” McCarthy Tuesday morning in a Facebook post.

“Gene and Birdie paved the way for many of us to join the ranks of Marion County Fire Rescue, for that, I will be forever grateful,” Fire Chief James Banta wrote.

Volunteer Lieutenant McCarthy was preceded in death by her husband, Gene McCarthy.

