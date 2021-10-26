Advertisement

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office partners with Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranch to get Christmas gifts to at-risk children

Youth Ranch
Youth Ranch(MCSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has announced its partnership with the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranch this Christmas to provide at-risk children with an unforgettable Christmas experience.

They will be collecting the Christmas lists of children staying at the Youth Ranch during the holidays.

MCSO officials are asking for donations to help check off all the gifts on their Christmas lists.

TRENDING STORY: UF Pediatrics Orthopedics Department unveils new facility

Financial donations can be dropped off at all District Offices and MCSO’s Central Operations.

To donate online, visit the Marion County Sheriff’s Office donation page.

They ask that those donating with a check put FSYR in the memo line, and those donating through PayPal select the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranch.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gainesville man who’s one of hundreds of illegally adopted babies finds biological family
An illegally adopted Gainesville man finds his biological family after decades-long search
Alachua county arrest
Two arrested for fentanyl and firearm in rental car
Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Alachua County Monday afternoon.
Firefighters extinguish blaze at Alachua County duplex
Play of the week poll
Poll: High school football play of the week
ASHTON HESS
ASO: A Bronson man is in jail after stabbing mother of his child

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Volunteer Lieutenant Robin “Birdie” McCarthy
Marion County Fire Rescue announces the death of Volunteer Lieutenant Robin “Birdie” McCarthy
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
horse show
World Equestrian Center holds Ocala International Horse Show