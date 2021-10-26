The Marion County Sheriff’s Office partners with Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranch to get Christmas gifts to at-risk children

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has announced its partnership with the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranch this Christmas to provide at-risk children with an unforgettable Christmas experience.

They will be collecting the Christmas lists of children staying at the Youth Ranch during the holidays.

MCSO officials are asking for donations to help check off all the gifts on their Christmas lists.

Financial donations can be dropped off at all District Offices and MCSO’s Central Operations.

To donate online, visit the Marion County Sheriff’s Office donation page.

They ask that those donating with a check put FSYR in the memo line, and those donating through PayPal select the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranch.

