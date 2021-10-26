Advertisement

NCFL congresswoman Kat Cammack introduces U.S. border legislation

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

(WCJB) - North Central Florida congresswoman Kat Cammack has introduced new legislation to require federal agents to patrol parts of the U.S-Mexico border.

The bill would examine the work of contractors working at intake and processing facilities and determine the number of custom and border protection agents needed instead.

The House Committee on Homeland Security will consider the bill.

TRENDING STORY: Two arrested for fentanyl and firearm in rental car

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Alachua county arrest
Two arrested for fentanyl and firearm in rental car
High springs
A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged with felony aggravated battery on a person 65 years or older
The marker honors the Black Americans killed in Reconstruction-Era lynchings in Gainesville.
New historical marker memorializes racial terror lynchings in Gainesville
ASHTON HESS
ASO: A Bronson man is in jail after stabbing mother of his child
Gov. Ron DeSantis is shown with new Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. Democratic state...
Florida’s top doctor refuses mask, is told to leave meeting with state senator

Latest News

Interlachen man arrested for alleged deadly stabbing after an argument
Interlachen man arrested for alleged deadly stabbing after an argument
‘It’s not a question of whether the river will be restored, it’s just a question of when’ :...
‘It’s not a question of whether the river will be restored, it’s just a question of when’: Attorney in Rodman Reservoir case speaks on appeal
duplex fire
alachua duplex- clipped version
The Pediatrics Orthopedics department has partnered with Shriners Childrens to build the new...
UF Pediatrics Orthopedics Department unveils new facility