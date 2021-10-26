NCFL congresswoman Kat Cammack introduces U.S. border legislation

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

(WCJB) - North Central Florida congresswoman Kat Cammack has introduced new legislation to require federal agents to patrol parts of the U.S-Mexico border.

The bill would examine the work of contractors working at intake and processing facilities and determine the number of custom and border protection agents needed instead.

The House Committee on Homeland Security will consider the bill.

