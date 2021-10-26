North Central Florida Treasures : The Highwaymen

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures, Art Atkins

from Antique mall in Micanopy shows us a painting with a unique history in Florida.

This painting of the Lakeland landscape was painted by a famous group of painters titled the Highwaymen.

The Highwaymen were a group of 26 African American painters in the late 1950′s early 1960′s who often painted pictures on the side of the road, of the “highway”.

Take a look at a beautiful painting of the Florida landscape in this week’s North

Central Florida Treasures.

