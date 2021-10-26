Ocala Police Department inaugurates their new website
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department is unveiling a new website.
The department says the site is easier to navigate and has an agency highlight video along with a featured story section.
