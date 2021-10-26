Advertisement

Police find live grenade in car during Florida traffic stop

By WESH Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) - Police in Florida got a surprise when they pulled over a 65-year-old man for having an expired tag and found a grenade in his truck

It happened on Monday in Flagler County.

A deputy searched Louis Branson’s vehicle after discovering he was also driving with a license that had been suspended since 2019.

During the search, the deputy discovered a grenade, which responding bomb squad officers determined was live. They took the weapon to a remote location and detonated it.

Branson told authorities he found the grenade while cleaning out a veteran’s home.

Officials said he’s lucky it never blew up in his vehicle.

Charges for carrying it could be added to the charges he is already facing for traffic violations and the drug paraphernalia investigators also found in his vehicle.

Branson has previous convictions in Florida and Georgia.

Copyright 2021 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville man who’s one of hundreds of illegally adopted babies finds biological family
An illegally adopted Gainesville man finds his biological family after decades-long search
Alachua county arrest
Two arrested for fentanyl and firearm in rental car
Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Alachua County Monday afternoon.
Firefighters extinguish blaze at Alachua County duplex
Play of the week poll
Poll: High school football play of the week
ASHTON HESS
ASO: A Bronson man is in jail after stabbing mother of his child

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
Queen Elizabeth, per doctor’s advice, won’t attend UN climate conference
California tattoo artist Kat Von D announced her move to the Hoosier State in a Instagram post.
Reality TV tattoo artist Kat Von D moving to Indiana
Youth Ranch
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office partners with Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranch to get Christmas gifts to at-risk children
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
The lions were tested for COVID-19 when they started exhibiting symptoms.
11 lions test positive for COVID-19 at Denver Zoo