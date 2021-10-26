UF Innovate | The Hub unveils new mural

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new mural will be unveiled at UF Innovate’s Hub building showcasing technologies.

The curtain drop is at 4:30 p.m. followed by a reception.

The new design will contain artwork of technology from startups in the hub or Sid Martin Biotech, that has been discovered by University of Florida researchers.

