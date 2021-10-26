UF Pediatrics Orthopedics Department unveils new facility

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

UF Pediatrics Orthopedics officially unveiled their new facility at 5 PM Monday evening.

The department moved to the fourth floor of the UF Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute.

Pediatric’s Orthopedics partnered with Shriner’s Childrens, a non-profit made up of 22 children’s hospitals, who gave them a grant for the new facilities.

Dr. Stephanie Ihnow, the Interim Division Chief of Pediatric Orthopedics at UF, says the Shriners have allowed them to hire a child-life specialist along with a nurse-care manager and so many other things along the way.

The facility has now added an “EOS” X-Ray, which allows doctors to better view patient’s joint function and musculoskeletal system.

Shriners hopes they can further partner with UF Health to make orthopedic care closer to children across Florida.

