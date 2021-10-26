Advertisement

UF Pediatrics Orthopedics Department unveils new facility

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
UF Pediatrics Orthopedics officially unveiled their new facility at 5 PM Monday evening.

The department moved to the fourth floor of the UF Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute.

Pediatric’s Orthopedics partnered with Shriner’s Childrens, a non-profit made up of 22 children’s hospitals, who gave them a grant for the new facilities.

Dr. Stephanie Ihnow, the Interim Division Chief of Pediatric Orthopedics at UF, says the Shriners have allowed them to hire a child-life specialist along with a nurse-care manager and so many other things along the way.

The facility has now added an “EOS” X-Ray, which allows doctors to better view patient’s joint function and musculoskeletal system.

Shriners hopes they can further partner with UF Health to make orthopedic care closer to children across Florida.

