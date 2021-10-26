Advertisement

UPDATE: 17-year-old accused of making threats against EHS on Instagram

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies made an arrest after another bomb and shooting threat was reported at Eastside High School.

Deputies arrested Carlisha Williams, 17, hours after shooting and bomb threats were made against the school on Instagram Tuesday morning. She is being charged with making a false report in a violent manner and making electronic threats.

Eastside was put on lockdown while deputies swept the school, no weapons or bombs were found.

Also on Tuesday, an Alachua County Public Schools e-student accused of making previous threats against Eastside High was moved to the Alachua County Jail. Reginald Copeland is being charged as an adult. His bond was set at $50,000.

RELATED STORY: Eastside HS evacuated due to bomb threats; ASO arrests two additional students

