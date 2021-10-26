UPDATE: 17-year-old accused of making threats against EHS on Instagram

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies made an arrest after another bomb and shooting threat was reported at Eastside High School.

Deputies arrested Carlisha Williams, 17, hours after shooting and bomb threats were made against the school on Instagram Tuesday morning. She is being charged with making a false report in a violent manner and making electronic threats.

Eastside was put on lockdown while deputies swept the school, no weapons or bombs were found.

Also on Tuesday, an Alachua County Public Schools e-student accused of making previous threats against Eastside High was moved to the Alachua County Jail. Reginald Copeland is being charged as an adult. His bond was set at $50,000.

