Advertisement

UPDATE: Florida Surgeon General responds to request to leave senator’s office for not wearing a face mask

Florida’s new Surgeon General has only been on the job a month and he is already taking heat...
Florida’s new Surgeon General has only been on the job a month and he is already taking heat after refusing a request to put on a mask in a state Senator’s office.(WCJB FILE)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo responded to reports that he was asked to leave the office of Democratic state Senator Tina Polsky after he chose not to wear a mask.

In his tweet, Ladapo said he “would never knowingly be disrespectful to anyone” and he is “saddened by Senator Polsky’s recent diagnosis of breast cancer.”

He said having a conversation while wearing a mask is not something he finds productive when other options are available.

RELATED STORY: Florida’s top doctor refuses mask, is told to leave meeting with state senator

According to the Associated Press, Senator Polsky did not share her breast cancer diagnosis with Ladapo at the time, but did say she had a serious condition.

The CDC says cancer patients are at higher risk to get severely ill from COVID-19 and may not build the same immunity to vaccines.

See the full response below.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gainesville man who’s one of hundreds of illegally adopted babies finds biological family
An illegally adopted Gainesville man finds his biological family after decades-long search
Alachua county arrest
Two arrested for fentanyl and firearm in rental car
Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Alachua County Monday afternoon.
Firefighters extinguish blaze at Alachua County duplex
Play of the week poll
Poll: High school football play of the week
ASHTON HESS
ASO: A Bronson man is in jail after stabbing mother of his child

Latest News

Youth Ranch
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office partners with Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranch to get Christmas gifts to at-risk children
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Volunteer Lieutenant Robin “Birdie” McCarthy
Marion County Fire Rescue announces the death of Volunteer Lieutenant Robin “Birdie” McCarthy
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST