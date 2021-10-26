UPDATE: Florida Surgeon General responds to request to leave senator’s office for not wearing a face mask

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo responded to reports that he was asked to leave the office of Democratic state Senator Tina Polsky after he chose not to wear a mask.

In his tweet, Ladapo said he “would never knowingly be disrespectful to anyone” and he is “saddened by Senator Polsky’s recent diagnosis of breast cancer.”

He said having a conversation while wearing a mask is not something he finds productive when other options are available.

According to the Associated Press, Senator Polsky did not share her breast cancer diagnosis with Ladapo at the time, but did say she had a serious condition.

The CDC says cancer patients are at higher risk to get severely ill from COVID-19 and may not build the same immunity to vaccines.

