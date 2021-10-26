Advertisement

UPDATE: Judge finds former University of Florida student accused of having ties to ISIS mentally unfit to stand trail

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have an update on the case of a man from Gainesville accused of having ties to ISIS.

A judge found Mohamed Suliman, 33, is mentally unfit to stand trial.

The decision was made during a hearing Tuesday afternoon in federal court in Gainesville.

Suliman did not appear in person, and is being held in a mental health facility in Tallahassee.

His mental competency will be re-evaluated in four months.

Suliman was arrested in February of this year after prosecutors say he went to Syria to provide support to the terrorist group in 2014.

