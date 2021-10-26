UPDATE: Judge finds former University of Florida student accused of having ties to ISIS mentally unfit to stand trail

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have an update on the case of a man from Gainesville accused of having ties to ISIS.

A judge found Mohamed Suliman, 33, is mentally unfit to stand trial.

The decision was made during a hearing Tuesday afternoon in federal court in Gainesville.

Suliman did not appear in person, and is being held in a mental health facility in Tallahassee.

His mental competency will be re-evaluated in four months.

Suliman was arrested in February of this year after prosecutors say he went to Syria to provide support to the terrorist group in 2014.

