UPDATE: Judge finds former University of Florida student accused of having ties to ISIS mentally unfit to stand trail
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have an update on the case of a man from Gainesville accused of having ties to ISIS.
A judge found Mohamed Suliman, 33, is mentally unfit to stand trial.
The decision was made during a hearing Tuesday afternoon in federal court in Gainesville.
Suliman did not appear in person, and is being held in a mental health facility in Tallahassee.
His mental competency will be re-evaluated in four months.
Suliman was arrested in February of this year after prosecutors say he went to Syria to provide support to the terrorist group in 2014.
