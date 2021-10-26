Advertisement

World Equestrian Center holds Ocala International Horse Show

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The World Equestrian Center of Ocala is hosting the Ocala International Horse Show.

This five-day event will go until Saturday, October 30.

It is the first show for the American Saddlebred, Hackney Pony, and other performance horse breeds.

The World Equestrian Center of Ocala had its grand opening back in January.

The center is the largest equestrian complex in the United States.

