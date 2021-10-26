World Equestrian Center holds Ocala International Horse Show

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The World Equestrian Center of Ocala is hosting the Ocala International Horse Show.

This five-day event will go until Saturday, October 30.

It is the first show for the American Saddlebred, Hackney Pony, and other performance horse breeds.

The World Equestrian Center of Ocala had its grand opening back in January.

The center is the largest equestrian complex in the United States.

TRENDING STORY: Firefighters extinguish blaze at Alachua County duplex

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.