17-year-old in Lake City dies after being shot in the head

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police officers are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old dead.

Officers found 17-year-old Cameron Minter shot in the head at Cedar Park apartments.

He later died in the hospital.

Another victim was shot and was treated and released from the hospital.

Officers have a person of interest in custody.

Lake City residents rallied at the Lake City courthouse protesting gun violence.

RELATED STORY: Lake City Police Chief Argatha Gilmore resigns

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.