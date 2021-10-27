Advertisement

Alachua County Commission to meet with county’s nine mayors in community forum

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County will host a community forum to have a discussion between County Commission Chair Ken Cornell and the mayors of Alachua County’s nine municipalities.

The forum begins at 5 pm. Agenda topics include discussion of legislative items for the 2022 session.

Cornell says the purpose of the forum is for the county and our cities to engage, share, and discuss items of mutual interest.

