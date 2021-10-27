DEVELOPING: MCSO is investigating a deadly shooting

Advertisement

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -We’re covering a developing story in Marion County, sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday in southeast Ocala.

Around 5:30 in the evening deputies say a man was found dead on 95th street.

Deputies found the suspected shooter and a vehicle chase began, then used a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle.

The suspect is in custody, the identity of the gunman and victim is not being released at this time.

