DEVELOPING: MCSO is investigating a deadly shooting

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -We’re covering a developing story in Marion County, sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday in southeast Ocala.

Around 5:30 in the evening deputies say a man was found dead on 95th street.

Deputies found the suspected shooter and a vehicle chase began, then used a pit maneuver to stop the vehicle.

The suspect is in custody, the identity of the gunman and victim is not being released at this time.

