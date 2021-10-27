Advertisement

Disneyland increases prices for the 5th time in 5 years

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty's Castle in the...
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty's Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. The new ticket pricing takes effect in March 2022.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A trip to Disneyland just got more expensive – again.

The California theme park is raising ticket prices for the fifth time in five years.

A one-day ticket will run $104-$164, depending on the demand for that day. Weekends and holidays tend to cost more.

The new pricing takes effect in March.

Disneyland raised its prices in February 2020, just before the pandemic.

According to SF Gate, a single-day ticket to Disneyland cost $41 in 2000.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran received another warning from U.S. Department...
U.S. Dept. of Education leaders sends warning to Florida Education Commissioner about withholding school district funding
Gainesville man who’s one of hundreds of illegally adopted babies finds biological family
An illegally adopted Gainesville man finds his biological family after decades-long search
The arrest affidavits for three Florida teens state 18-year-old Dwight Grant was stabbed in the...
Police: 3 Florida teens killed student with knife, sword
Alachua county arrest
Two arrested for fentanyl and firearm in rental car
Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies made an arrest after another bomb and shooting threat was...
UPDATE: 17-year-old accused of making threats against EHS on Instagram

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, May 19, 2017 file photo, Julian Assange greets supporters outside the...
US says Assange could go to Australian prison if convicted
Amy McCoy serves lunch to preschoolers at her Forever Young Daycare facility, Monday, Oct. 25,...
Exacerbated by pandemic, child care crisis hampers economy
In the US, floods are a leading cause of weather-related death. After record rainfall in the...
Experts urge people to stay safe in flooding
If authorized, molnupiravir could be the first oral antiviral pill to treat COVID-19.
Merck agrees to let other drug makers make its COVID pill