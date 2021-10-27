Family members remember a loved one who was killed by his neighbor in Marion County

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Tuesday around 5:30pm on the 3800 block of SE 95th St. near Belleview.

That’s when witnesses say 60-year-old Willie Jones Jr.’s truck broke down and one of his neighbors made a u-turn to give him a jump.

A few minutes later willie walked away and investigators said his neighbor shot him in the back of the head and face several times.

Willie’s niece, Tinikqua Burt said she never thought this would happen.

“Anybody that knows us to know we stay together, we love each other, we’re big on family and he came along his just tore us apart and it’s hard for me not to wish the same for him.”

Later that night the suspect who family members said is Johnnie Bee Samuel was arrested in Sumter County. he’s currently being held there on a charge of resisting an officer.

“Ultimately he fled and we were able to do a pit maneuver to cause him to wreck on the turnpike near the Okahumpka Plaza. We were able to take him into custody and he did not put up a fight any other than that,” said Sgt. Paul Bloom.

Burt said although they caught Samuel it doesn’t bring back her uncle.

“I’m grateful for that for some the sort of solace that at least they found him, but it doesn’t heal the hole in our heart, he tore our family up.”

Jones was well known around the community and lots of people have already reached out praying for the family.

“Thank god for the love and support that we’ve been receiving from the community because my uncle was a great guy, we love him and it’s going to be hard for us to move on,” said Burt.

The family added Jones was a big sports fan and loved to joke and will be missed by many.

