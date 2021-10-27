Farmshare and AMVETS host food distribution in Inglis
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:15 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Farm Share is partnering with AMVETS Post 447 to distribute food to 300 food-insecure Floridians in the Inglis community
It is from 8 a.m. until supplies last.
There will be fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods, and distributions are drive-thru only
