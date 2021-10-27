Farmshare and AMVETS host food distribution in Inglis

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Farm Share is partnering with AMVETS Post 447 to distribute food to 300 food-insecure Floridians in the Inglis community

It is from 8 a.m. until supplies last.

There will be fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods, and distributions are drive-thru only

