Farmshare and AMVETS host food distribution in Inglis

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Farm Share is partnering with AMVETS Post 447 to distribute food to 300 food-insecure Floridians in the Inglis community

It is from 8 a.m. until supplies last.

There will be fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods, and distributions are drive-thru only

