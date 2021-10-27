Advertisement

Former ACSO deputy pleads guilty to buying guns illegally

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges that he illegally bought guns.

26-year-old Kenyari Brewton of Ocala bought multiple guns from a Marion County gun dealer.  

On the paperwork, he certified that he was the actual buyer of the guns, but prosecutors say officers in Lake County recovered one of the guns along with $10,000 in cash during a traffic stop. 

Prosecutors also say Brewton admitted to profiting off the straw purchases.

