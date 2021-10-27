Former ACSO deputy pleads guilty to buying guns illegally

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy has pleaded guilty in federal court to charges that he illegally bought guns.

26-year-old Kenyari Brewton of Ocala bought multiple guns from a Marion County gun dealer.

On the paperwork, he certified that he was the actual buyer of the guns, but prosecutors say officers in Lake County recovered one of the guns along with $10,000 in cash during a traffic stop.

Prosecutors also say Brewton admitted to profiting off the straw purchases.

