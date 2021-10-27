Advertisement

Former UF resident hall assistant found guilty on charges of attempted sexual battery, kidnapping and burglary

Ian Milaski was found guilty on three charges Tuesday afternoon.
Ian Milaski was found guilty on three charges Tuesday afternoon.(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County judge found a former University of Florida resident hall assistant guilty on charges of attempted sexual battery, kidnapping and burglary on Tuesday.

Judge William E. Davis revoked Ian Milaski’s bond and remanded him to the custody of the Alachua County Jail.

Investigators say Milaski held a woman against her will during an incident at a UF dorm in 2019. Milaski was 21 years old at the time of his arrest.

Following Milaski’s arrest, Alachua County Circuit Judge Mark Mosely originally released him on his own recognizance. Judge Mosley later recused himself from the case.

According to a report, the victim told investigators the incident happened after Milaski called her and told her he was drunk and needed water.

When she walked him back to his room, he reportedly tried to make-out with her.

The victim said when she tried to get away, he picked her up off the ground, placed her on a bed and tried to have sex with her. Eventually, she was able to escape and run out of the room.

A disposition for the case has been set for December 13.

