Gainesville bus service reducing frequency of select routes

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville is reducing the frequency of its RTS bus service due to not having enough riders.

The change starts on November 1 and is temporary until further notice according to the city.

This affects routes 1, 5, 12, 13, 20, 21, 28, 35, 36, 38, 118 and 121.

TRENDING STORY: U.S. Dept. of Education leaders sends warning to Florida Education Commissioner about withholding school district funding

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.