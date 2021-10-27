Gainesville bus service reducing frequency of select routes
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville is reducing the frequency of its RTS bus service due to not having enough riders.
The change starts on November 1 and is temporary until further notice according to the city.
This affects routes 1, 5, 12, 13, 20, 21, 28, 35, 36, 38, 118 and 121.
