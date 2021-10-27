Gainesville man dead after crashing into log truck in Putnam County
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was killed when his vehicle collided with a log truck in Putnam County.
State troopers say the 86-year-old man was traveling north on County Road 315 approaching the intersection with State Road 100.
While going through the intersection, he was T-boned by the log truck.
The man died at the scene.
The driver of the log truck suffered minor injuries.
