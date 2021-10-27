Gainesville man dead after crashing into log truck in Putnam County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was killed when his vehicle collided with a log truck in Putnam County.

State troopers say the 86-year-old man was traveling north on County Road 315 approaching the intersection with State Road 100.

While going through the intersection, he was T-boned by the log truck.

The man died at the scene.

The driver of the log truck suffered minor injuries.

