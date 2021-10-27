Horse Capital highlights Pink Polo Classic fundraiser in name of breast cancer awareness
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The American Cancer Society is teaming up with The Villages polo club for Breast Cancer Awareness month.
Hear about the first-ever Pink Polo Classic in this week’s episode of Horse Capital TV.
