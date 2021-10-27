Lake City City Council appoints only woman candidate to fill District 14 seat after five failed motions

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After five failed motions, Mayor Stephen Witt joined council members Eugene Jefferson and Jake Hill in voting for Befaithful Coker to fill the District 14 seat on Tuesday night. Stephen Douglas was not appointed after questions were raised about the voting process.

“It’s been a long time coming and I’m ready to get to work,” Coker said.

Coker filed a lawsuit, which is still active, against the council after she said residents were not shown the results from the ranking system the council used to pick Stephen Douglas on October 13th.

“There are times where you must slow down and you have a lawyer for a reason,” Coker said.

Abbie Chasteen pulled her name out of the running.

At the meeting the council reevaluated three candidates and residents spoke on Ricky Jernigan and Coker’s behalf.

One resident explained that the council has too many men and needs a female’s point of view.

Councilman Todd Sampson motioned to appoint Douglas twice and it failed both times.

“We have a $60 million budget to run,” Sampson said. “Who will be the best person to help us make long term decisions for the city.”

Jefferson and Hill said Jernigan and Coker are present at most council meetings unlike Douglas.

They both voted for the candidates but Stephen Witt was the swing vote in the motion for Coker.

After a not so smooth process, he said it may be time to revisit the charter.

“We’ve had the charter for many years and then something comes up like this and that just opens a door to go hey… we probably ought to look at it,” Witt said. “I agree with Mr. Sampson, it’s a bad way to do it.”

Coker said she enjoys working with young people and she also helps people start their small businesses.

“We brought young people into council meetings to mentor,” Coker said. “We’ve provided summer camps.”

She also said communication between the council and residents needs to be a two-way street.

“The council’s going to have to do a better job of understanding what the needs in the community are but citizens as well are going to have to open their mouths,” Coker added. “It was a very long process getting here, 12 years of working for citizens in Lake City. I’ve ran for this position once and I’ve served, addressed council at least once per month. So, it feels like I’ve been home, just sitting at a different table. Now I can sit at that table.”

She will be sworn in on Monday and plans on running for the seat during the regularly scheduled meeting next year.

