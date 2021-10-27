Lake City Police Chief Argatha Gilmore resigns

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 has confirmed Lake City Police Chief Argatha Gilmore handed in her resignation.

Gilmore’s last day will be in two weeks.

She announced her resignation Tuesday night at a gathering of officers.

Gilmore became chief in 2009 after spending 25 years with the Tallahassee Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.