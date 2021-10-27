Advertisement

Lake City Police Chief Argatha Gilmore resigns

Argatha Gilmore (Photo: Lake City Police Department)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 has confirmed Lake City Police Chief Argatha Gilmore handed in her resignation.

Gilmore’s last day will be in two weeks.

She announced her resignation Tuesday night at a gathering of officers.

Gilmore became chief in 2009 after spending 25 years with the Tallahassee Police Department.

