MCSO Detectives solve five year cold case

By Julia Laude
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The wheels of justice may turn slowly, but they do turn.

Ronnie Damon was working on his car in the driveway of his Ocala home when he was shot and killed during a botched robbery in 2016.

It’s taken five years to find his killer.

“Unfortunately Ronnie happened to be picked at the time of the crime to be robbed,” Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said.

Investigators said Marquee Williams was the man who fired the single shot that ended Damon’s life.

He was 17-years-old at the time.

“This dirt bag is the one that just randomly discarded to rob him and then kill him,” Woods added.

Damon served as an MCSO Corrections Officer from Dec. 2007 until Oct. 2014, reaching the rank of Corporal.

He was added to the list of dozens of unsolved homicides after his death, but detectives never stopped searching for his killer.

“Just like any cold case, you’re turning every stone, you’re trying to find every piece of evidence that you can to help you, give you even a simple clue to pint you in the right direction of who may have committed the crime,” he said.

After five long years, the missing puzzle piece was finally found.

Last week, Williams who is now 23, was indicted for murder by a grand jury.

“Once you’re part of the family that is as large as we are in law enforcement and corrections, you never leave the family. As a family member, there’s a satisfaction, the satisfaction of the closure is definitely there,” Woods said.

Williams is currently in custody in Collier County on a set of different charges.

Once that process is done, he will return to Marion County where he’ll face first degree murder charges.

