Police investigating truck crash in Alachua
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Police are looking into a tractor-trailer crash in Alachua on Wednesday morning.
The accident occurred around 9 a.m. on CR-241 and West SR-235.
The truck overturned, spilling diesel fuel onto the roadway. The driver, however, was not injured.
Alachua police officers are investigating the cause of the crash
TRENDING STORY:
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.