Police investigating truck crash in Alachua

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Police are looking into a tractor-trailer crash in Alachua on Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred around 9 a.m. on CR-241 and West SR-235.

The truck overturned, spilling diesel fuel onto the roadway. The driver, however, was not injured.

Alachua police officers are investigating the cause of the crash

TRENDING STORY:

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.