Advertisement

Police investigating truck crash in Alachua

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Police are looking into a tractor-trailer crash in Alachua on Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred around 9 a.m. on CR-241 and West SR-235.

The truck overturned, spilling diesel fuel onto the roadway. The driver, however, was not injured.

Alachua police officers are investigating the cause of the crash

TRENDING STORY:

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran received another warning from U.S. Department...
U.S. Dept. of Education leaders sends warning to Florida Education Commissioner about withholding school district funding
Gainesville man who’s one of hundreds of illegally adopted babies finds biological family
An illegally adopted Gainesville man finds his biological family after decades-long search
Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies made an arrest after another bomb and shooting threat was...
UPDATE: 17-year-old accused of making threats against EHS on Instagram
Alachua county arrest
Two arrested for fentanyl and firearm in rental car
The arrest affidavits for three Florida teens state 18-year-old Dwight Grant was stabbed in the...
Police: 3 Florida teens killed student with knife, sword

Latest News

Ian Milaski was found guilty on three charges Tuesday afternoon.
Former UF resident hall assistant found guilty on charges of attempted sexual battery, kidnapping and burglary
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Pandemic brings increased need for helpline and trauma...
Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Pandemic brings increased need for helpline and trauma services
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST