Record number of people come out to “Friends of the Library” fall book sale

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A popular book sale in Gainesville that draws in thousands of people, returned this week.

“Friends of the Library” hosted its first book sale since the pandemic hit, and more people came than ever before.

It’s a non-profit organization that aims to better the community one book at a time.

“We are just delighted to see people re-purposing these books, giving them new life, enjoying an opportunity to read with their children, it’s a wonderful feeling,” said Ellen Smith, the Vice President of Friends of the Library.

Smith said because COVID-19 cancelled their last three book sales, they had a record number of books on sale.

“We had to stop accepting donations because there was no room to put anything else we were full,” she said.

Throughout the five day event, the Bookhouse was filled with hundreds of thousands of books, of all different genres.

With all books priced at $1 or less, many visitors filled up suitcases and shopping carts with their favorite finds.

Officials said this book sale has grown to become one of the biggest in the southeastern United States.

“It’s just been an important cornerstone event for this community for a long time,” said Diedre Houchen, visitor at the event.

Houchen said she loves to see the doors that books open up for children.

“That’s really what transformed my life as a child, so I love to hand that opportunity to other children,” she said.

TV 20 caught up with one kid at the sale who seemed pretty excited to get reading.

“I got some books, this one is my favorite one,” said three-year-old, Elliott Bietila, as he pointed to his new book, “The Gum Chewing Rattler.”

No matter how old or young, the fall book sale had something for every book worm.

