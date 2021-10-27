Advertisement

Santa Fe cruises in region volleyball quarterfinal

By Kevin Wells
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(WCJB) -It’s survive-and-advance time in Florida high school volleyball. The region quarterfinal round is underway in Classes 2A and higher, in which each state tournament bracket entails navigating a 32-team field en route to the state title match.

In Class 4A, top-ranked Santa Fe made quick work of Pensacola in Tuesday’s region quarterfinal 25-7, 25-11, 25-3. The Raiders improve to 25-3 and face Yulee in next Tuesday’s region semifinals.

In Class 3A, defending state champion Trinity Catholic also swept its round of 32 foe, Providence School 25-19, 25-12, 25-15. Trinity Prep awaits the Celtics in the round of sixteen.

In Class 2A, St. John Lutheran took down Geneva 25-20, 25-22, 25-15. The Saints advance to play Victory Christian next week. Also in 2A, Oak Hall received a forfeit win over Countryside Christian due to COVID-19 related concerns.

Schools in Class 5A and 6A begin the region quarterfinal round on Wednesday. Teams in action include Vanguard and Forest.

