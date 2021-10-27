State Attorney files motion to dismiss indictments against falsely accused “Groveland Four”

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A state attorney is filing a motion in Ocala to dismiss indictments and verdicts against the Groveland Four.

In 1949, four black men were falsely accused of raping a white woman. Prosecutor Bill Gladson filed a motion on Monday to dismiss the indictments of Ernest Thomas and Samuel Shepherd.

Gladson also filed to set aside the judgments and sentences of Charles Greenlee and Walter Irvin.

The four were pardoned by Governor Ron DeSantis in 2019.

TRENDING STORY: U.S. Dept. of Education leaders sends warning to Florida Education Commissioner about withholding school district funding

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.