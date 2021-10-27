Advertisement

State Attorney files motion to dismiss indictments against falsely accused “Groveland Four”

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A state attorney is filing a motion in Ocala to dismiss indictments and verdicts against the Groveland Four.

In 1949, four black men were falsely accused of raping a white woman. Prosecutor Bill Gladson filed a motion on Monday to dismiss the indictments of Ernest Thomas and Samuel Shepherd.

Gladson also filed to set aside the judgments and sentences of Charles Greenlee and Walter Irvin.

The four were pardoned by Governor Ron DeSantis in 2019.

