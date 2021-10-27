Advertisement

Texas woman and her boyfriend arrested in death of woman’s child

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A woman and her boyfriend have been arrested in the death of the woman’s child, whose skeletal remains were found inside a Houston-area apartment with three surviving but apparently abandoned siblings.

Bryan W. Coulter, the boyfriend of the dead child’s mother, was charged Tuesday with murder.

The mother, Gloria Y. Williams, was charged with felony injury to a child by omission, failure to provide medical care and failure to provide adequate supervision.

It was unclear if the pair had attorneys.

Officials had ruled earlier Tuesday that the child died by “homicidal violence with multiple blunt force.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville man who’s one of hundreds of illegally adopted babies finds biological family
An illegally adopted Gainesville man finds his biological family after decades-long search
Alachua county arrest
Two arrested for fentanyl and firearm in rental car
Play of the week poll
Poll: High school football play of the week
Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Alachua County Monday afternoon.
Firefighters extinguish blaze at Alachua County duplex
ASHTON HESS
ASO: A Bronson man is in jail after stabbing mother of his child

Latest News

We’re covering a developing story in Marion County, sheriff’s deputies are investigating a...
DEVELOPING: MCSO is investigating a deadly shooting
The UF Innovate Hub unveils its new “Flow of Innovation” mural
The UF Innovate Hub unveils its new “Flow of Innovation” mural
Biden says McAuliffe shares common vision, one week out from Election Day
Moderate and Progressive Dems in Congress gear up for showdown over Biden agenda
Moderate and progressive Democrats in Congress gear up for showdown over Biden agenda