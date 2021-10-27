TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Avery Sabile (St. Francis)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Avery Sabile loves working on herself through golf.

“The important part for me is the process and that’s the most important thing you should trust,” said St. Francis senior golfer Avery Sabile.

“You get to focus on yourself and I think that’s the important part. It’s more about self improvement. When you play with others, if you think about it, It’s not you versus the other players, it’s you versus yourself when you’re trying to get better and better each day.”

The St. Francis senior began playing golf when she was in fifth grade, but since the Wolves don’t have a girls golf team, she’s been playing on the boys team since she was in middle school.

“I honestly like the challenge of being on the boys team and I feel like if I hadn’t joined the boys team I probably wouldn’t be where I am because it pushed me harder and harder playing with them.”

She currently averages three-over-par or 39 for nine holes this season. Sabile even earned low medalist honors in a match by carding a two-over, 38.

In the classroom, Sabile has a 3.8 weighted g.p.a. while taking college level courses.

She also has her own non-profit organization. It’s called “A Very Good Deed.”

“We give children the opportunity to volunteer and give back to the community since some organizations, local, don’t allow children to do that.”

The organization has helped stuff backpacks full of school supplies for children who can’t afford them, or have helped make handmade masks to fight the spread of Covid-19.

“I’ve been wanting to volunteer at a young age and I was looking at opportunities and I was like oh, there’s none, I guess I’ll make my own non-profit.”

Sabile will attend Savannah College of Art and Design to play golf and major in advertising or interior design

