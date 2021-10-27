The UF Innovate Hub unveils its new “Flow of Innovation” mural

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF Innovate Hub unveiled its new mural today called “The Flow of Innovation.”

It’s the first time this mural is being updated since The Hub opened in 2011.

Since time brings greater technology and more innovations, university officials decided to give this mural a makeover.

“We wanted to make it a little bit more timeless and kind of have past, present, and future included in the mural,” said Sara Dagen, the Marketing and Communications Director for UF Innovate.

The mural shows off one of the university’s earliest, and most famous inventions, Gatorade.

The drink set the example for technology transfer, the art of turning research discoveries into commercialized products.

Another innovation on the mural is The Hub’s Agriculture Intelligence. It’s meant to help producers be more efficient in their farming operations.

“You want them to kind of transcend the specific item,” said Katherine Kinsley-Momberger, the mural artist.

“Some of the items that are included here are very specific, like the Satlantis, but you really want things that are more representative that people can kind of dream with,” she said.

The display also features an eye, which pays tribute to the first approved gene therapy that can cure a form of blindness.

Many innovators said they think the mural does a great job displaying the success of UF technologies.

“The idea is that innovation is in our DNA,” said Dagen.

With DNA running all throughout the mural, it certainly captures “the flow of innovation.”

