UPDATE: Former University of Florida RA jury trial to undergo this week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a TV20 news update, the jury trial of former University of Florida resident assistant Ian Mileski is underway this week.

According to court documents, jury selection occurred on Monday and the jury trial began Tuesday. The former RA is accused of kidnapping, attempted sexual battery on an adult without force, and burglary with assault or battery.

He is currently listed as an inmate in the Alachua County Jail.

