Alachua County commissioners vote to use American Rescue Plan funds to help low-income families this holiday season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Federal pandemic relief funds are going toward Alachua County residents this holiday season.

Alachua County commissioners voted this week to use American Rescue Plan funds to give low-income families gift cards, turkeys and other food.

The gift cards will be grocery store-specific based on the distribution location.

