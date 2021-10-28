Advertisement

Alachua County commissioners vote to use American Rescue Plan funds to help low-income families this holiday season

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Federal pandemic relief funds are going toward Alachua County residents this holiday season.

Alachua County commissioners voted this week to use American Rescue Plan funds to give low-income families gift cards, turkeys and other food.

The gift cards will be grocery store-specific based on the distribution location.

TRENDING STORY: ACPS Superintendent, board chair react to $160K+ FDOE sanction

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Argatha Gilmore (Photo: Lake City Police Department)
Lake City Police Chief Argatha Gilmore resigns
3800 Block of SE 95th St. shooting.
Family members remember a loved one who was killed by his neighbor in Marion County
Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran received another warning from U.S. Department...
U.S. Dept. of Education leaders sends warning to Florida Education Commissioner about withholding school district funding
Gainesville man dead after crashing into log truck in Putnam County
Gainesville man dead after crashing into log truck in Putnam County
Police investigating truck crash in Alachua
Police investigating truck crash in Alachua

Latest News

Deputy Sheriff Ray “Allen” Breeding
The Levy County Sheriff’s Office announces the death of Deputy Sheriff Ray “Allen” Breeding
Alachua County commissioners vote to use American Rescue Plan funds to help low-income families...
Alachua County commissioners vote to use American Rescue Plan funds to help low-income families this holiday season
Assistant Lake City Police Chief Gerald Butler named new interim chief
Assistant Lake City Police Chief Gerald Butler is named new interim chief
Assistant Lake City Police Chief Gerald Butler named new interim chief
Assistant Lake City Police Chief Gerald Butler named new interim chief