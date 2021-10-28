Advertisement

Alachua County pets: Dobby, Molly, Jiji, and Ghibli

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Dobby.

He is about 10 months old and weighs 43 pounds.

If you’re looking for your next running partner, this is your guy!

Dobby has a lot of energy and loves playing with other dogs

Next is Molly.

Molly has a huge heart and will curl right up to you.

She’s very easy to handle and loves going for walks.

As temperatures get cooler, she is the perfect snuggle buddy.

Last, we have Jiji and Ghibli

This duo will absolutely melt your heart.

They are gentle, spunky, and love mealtime!

They’ll keep you busy but know when to relax.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 am until 5:30 pm.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

