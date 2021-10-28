Advertisement

Alachua County School Board Chair responds to criticism for not wearing a mask in public

Dr. Leanetta McNealy photographed not wearing a mask at a Price Is Right game show
Dr. Leanetta McNealy photographed not wearing a mask at a Price Is Right game show
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County School Board Chair Dr. Leanetta McNealy is facing criticism after she was spotted not wearing a face mask in a crowded public event.

It happened during the Price Is Right game show Tuesday night at the O’Connell Center.

McNealy said she did not break event rules, because only contestants were required to wear masks. She also claims the pictures were taken as she was eating.

“It’s really strange for people to have been looking at me to photograph me, why didn’t they take one of the pictures when I had the mask on,” questioned McNealy. “That’s what was incredible to me. They took advantage when I did not have it on.”

The school board is in a battle with the state over requiring students to wear masks due to the pandemic. The Florida Department of Education is currently withholding the salaries of Alachua County School Board Members due to their refusal to allow parents to opt students out of mask mandates.

RELATED STORY: ACPS Superintendent, board chair react to $160K+ FDOE sanction

“I’m not in the schools of Alachua County, I’m not sitting on the dais. I am going to tell you there will still be masking in the chamber of the Alachua County School Board,” said McNealy.

Dr. Leanetta McNealy attends a Price Is Right game show not wearing a mask
Dr. Leanetta McNealy attends a Price Is Right game show not wearing a mask

