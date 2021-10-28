Assistant Lake City Police Chief Gerald Butler is named new interim chief

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department has a new interim chief.

Assistant Lake City Police Chief Gerald Butler will temporarily take charge following the resignation of Chief Argatha Gilmore.

Gilmore handed in her resignation Wednesday, October 27, after serving as the department’s chief since 2009.

TRENDING STORY: Lake City Police Chief Argatha Gilmore resigns

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.