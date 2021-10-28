Advertisement

Assistant Lake City Police Chief Gerald Butler is named new interim chief

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department has a new interim chief.

Assistant Lake City Police Chief Gerald Butler will temporarily take charge following the resignation of Chief Argatha Gilmore.

Gilmore handed in her resignation Wednesday, October 27, after serving as the department’s chief since 2009.

Argatha Gilmore (Photo: Lake City Police Department)
