Cade Museum hosts event celebrating after-school programs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After-school programs are being celebrated across the country, including here in North Central Florida.

Lights On Afterschool is the only nationwide event that highlights the importance of these programs.

According to the organization, 7.6 million kids are alone and unsupervised after school.

The event took place at the Cade Museum and was organized by the Children’s Trust of Alachua County.

Dunnellon and Keystone Heights also hosted events celebrating after-school programs.

