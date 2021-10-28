The Children’s Trust of Alachua County hosts ‘Lights on After School’ event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Children’s Trust of Alachua County will recognize after-school programs at an event at the Cade Museum.
Lights on Afterschool is a nationwide event celebrating after-school programs and their important role in the lives of children, families, and communities.
Alachua County will be celebrating this event for the first time.
It will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and free to the public.
There will be fun activities, a Gainesville Fire Rescue truck, and a special guest, State Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson.
