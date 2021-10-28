The Children’s Trust of Alachua County hosts ‘Lights on After School’ event

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Children’s Trust of Alachua County will recognize after-school programs at an event at the Cade Museum.

Lights on Afterschool is a nationwide event celebrating after-school programs and their important role in the lives of children, families, and communities.

Alachua County will be celebrating this event for the first time.

It will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and free to the public.

There will be fun activities, a Gainesville Fire Rescue truck, and a special guest, State Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson.

For more information, click HERE.

