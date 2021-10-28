Advertisement

The City of Gainesville celebrates National Immigrants Day

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville will be celebrating National Immigrants Day on the steps of City Hall.

Members of the Gainesville Immigrant Neighbor Inclusion Initiative will update the community on their work to promote immigrant equity and inclusion within the city.

There will also be a poetry reading followed by the issuing of a proclamation by Mayor Lauren Poe.

The event will be from 9:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

