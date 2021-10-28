The City of Gainesville celebrates National Immigrants Day

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville will be celebrating National Immigrants Day on the steps of City Hall.

Members of the Gainesville Immigrant Neighbor Inclusion Initiative will update the community on their work to promote immigrant equity and inclusion within the city.

There will also be a poetry reading followed by the issuing of a proclamation by Mayor Lauren Poe.

The event will be from 9:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

